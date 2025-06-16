/Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Colombo to host India vs Pakistan on October 5

The draft schedule for the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup was released on Monday (June 16) as the high-profile fixture between India and Pakistan is set to take place on October 5 in Colombo. India the official hosts of the ODI World Cup will be joined by Sri Lanka’s Colombo to host Pakistan’s matches during the coveted tournament. The Women’s ODI World Cup is set to kick off on September 30 with the final taking place on November 2.

More to Follow...