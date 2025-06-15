‘Choosing IPL over national team…’ - Mitchell Johnson slams Josh Hazlewood for ‘choice’ that cost Australia WTC Final

Just one day after Australia conceded the WTC Final 2025 to South Africa at Lord’s, former Aussie quick Mitchell Johnson came down hard on Josh Hazlewood for choosing to play the resumed leg of IPL 2025 over preparing for the summit clash. While Australia’s remaining three bowlers – Starc, Cummins and Lyon began training earlier in June, Hazlewood re-linked with the squad almost a week before the final’s date.

Out with a shoulder injury early in May, Hazlewood took time to return to action, and even though he had a choice to make as Starc did, who decided against returning to India after IPL 2025 following a nine-day break, Hazlewood honoured his franchise commitment, raising quite a few eyebrows.

“We’ve seen concerns about Hazlewood’s fitness in recent years, and his decision to prioritise returning to the delayed Indian Premier League over his national team preparations raised eyebrows,” Johnson wrote in the West Australian.



Meanwhile, Johnson also raised a concern surrounding the ageing Australian team, saying even though the bowlers and several batters are approaching the end of their careers, and despite them being successful across formats and still delivering, they would need to be replaced at some point, maybe after the upcoming home Ashes.



Further questioning the team's mindset, wondering if Australia had the backups ready, Johnson said, “Our successful ‘big four’ bowling attack of Mitchell Starc, Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon can’t be taken for granted as a lock going forward either.



"If veteran players are sticking around just for the Ashes as a send-off, it does beg the question of whether that’s the right mindset. It’s crucial that we embrace the future and build confidence in selecting our next Test players,” added Johnson.

What needs to be done?



Johnson was clear in his thoughts about what Australia must do to ensure that the newcomers or those willing to prove themselves get a proper chance, adding that with a three-match series against West Indies just around the corner, Australia have a golden opportunity at hand to prepare the team for the future.



“It’s essential to consider when the right time is to make some tough calls. The upcoming three-Test Windies tour seems like an excellent opportunity to give deserving players a chance to shine, and the finger injury to Smith might have the silver lining of prompting some regeneration.



“Finding a specialist No.3 is crucial, and with the form Labuschagne has shown over the past 18 months, it’s hard to justify moving him back into that position. Trying to make changes in all top-three batting slots at once would indeed be risky, and I don’t think the selectors will go that route,” Johnson continued.