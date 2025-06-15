‘If I got invited back to Pakistan tomorrow…,’ Gary Kirsten breaks silence on his exit as PAK head coach

Former South Africa opener Gary Kirsten left his job as the head coach of the Pakistan men’s cricket team months after getting appointed. After the PCB named him the top boss of the Test side alongside naming former Australia quick Jason Gillespie as the bowling coach in April last year, the pair departed after six months in their jobs, citing internal politics and lack of authority as reasons.

Going public about what forced him to resign from his post, Kirsten explained, “It was a tumultuous few months. I realised quite quickly I wasn’t going to have much of an influence.”

Spilling more beans on PCB’s infamous internal politics that ate a lot of careers on its way, Kirsten said after the board removed him (and Gillespie) from the selection panel (discussion) following Pakistan’s embarrassing loss to England in the Multan Test late last year, he knew his time with Pakistan cricket was getting cut short and that he is on his way out.



“Once I was taken off selection and asked to take a team and not be able to shape the team, it became very difficult as a coach then to have any sort of positive influence on the group,” he continued during his chat at the Wisden Cricket Patreon podcast.



Meanwhile, Kirsten’s remarks are somewhat similar to Gillespie’s when he answered on the same lines, reflecting the bigger issue of dysfunction within Pakistan Cricket. While Kirsten announced his exit a day after the newly formed five-member selection committee named squads for Zimbabwe and Australia tours, Gillespie departed soon after, citing the controversial sacking of the Pakistan team’s high-performance coach, Tim Nielsen, as a trigger.

‘It’s not over yet’



Kirsten, however, hasn’t shut all doors of associating himself with Pakistan Cricket in future despite the whole episode leaving a sour taste in his mouth. He said if the PCB ever decides to reappoint him, he shall consider returning, but only on one condition.



“If I got invited back to Pakistan tomorrow, I would go… under the right circumstances. Cricket teams need to be run by cricket people. When there’s a lot of outside noise — very influential noise — it’s very difficult for leaders within the team.”



Kirsten concluded, “I’m too old now to be dealing with other agendas. I just want to coach a cricket team, work with the players, and Pakistan’s players are fantastic.”