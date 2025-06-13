/Cursed in T20 final? Shreyas Iyer loses second tournament final as skipper in 10 days

Shreyas Iyer doesn't seem to catch a break in T20 tournament finals as he lost another title match on Thursday (June 12) - this time in Mumbai T20 League. Iyer's team, SoBo Mumbai Falcons, fell short against Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals for the title. As skipper, Iyer himself couldn't manage to score much and managed just 12 off 17 balls and just 62 runs in the

This is the second T20 title Iyer has lost in the final and as a skipper too in two weeks. He recently lost IPL 2025 final with Punjab Kings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on June 3.

"Don't want to pinpoint any incident - overall, the boys were brilliant with their effort," Iyer said after the final. "We just lost one game en route to the final. Just a one-off game, where you can't single out anyone. It's basically backstabbing [if you criticise someone], and I don't enjoy that.

"It's pretty common to feel dejected after a final loss. It must hurt [the players]. But when they come back next year, they'll have that extra motivation and confidence. They should be proud of their effort," he added.

Batting first, Iyer's team managed 157 in 20 overs which the opposition chased down with ease in 19.2 overs and six wickets in hand.

Overall, Iyer has been in superb form as a player and a skipper for Mumbai and India since 2024 season. He left Mumbai to Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) win and was part of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy and Irani Trophy winning squad to go with India's highest run scorer in Champions Trophy 2025 title-winning team.

In IPL 2025, he took Punjab to their second final in franchise history and first one after a gap of 11 long years.