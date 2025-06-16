/Pakistan defence minister makes bizarre claim, says 'hacked floodlights during IPL 2025'

Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif has made a bizarre claim while addressing the parliament, leading a widespread social media criticism. Speaking in the Parliament of Pakistan, Asif claimed that the stadium floodlight in an IPL 2025 match was hacked by Pakistanis during the near-war situation between India and Pakistan in May. In a widespread ridicule, he also claimed that waters in the dam were also released by the so-called Pakistani hackers, ill-praising them during his address.

“The IPL was stopped and the lights of the stadium were turned off, waters in the dams were released, all these cyber attacks were done by our children,” Asif said while addressing the Pakistan Parliament.

The comment comes more than a month after both India and Pakistan agreed on a ceasefire in what was a near-war situation between the two neighbours. In May, India launched Operation Sindoor as a retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attacks of April 22.

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 6 saw high tensions between India and Pakistan, which later led to the suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

As part of the military precautionary action, a blackout was observed during an IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala on May 8. This led to floodlights being shut and later postponement of the IPL contest between PBKS and DC.

However, Pak’s defence minister claimed that the blackout was a hacking operation done by Pakistan cyber cell.

The claim has since been met with huge criticism on social media, “I didn’t know Cyber has different concepts and syllabus in Pakistan!" one of the X user’s comments read.

“IPL floodlights don’t run on WiFi, they run on secure electrical systems. You can’t hack them like a home router. Next time, try hacking the scoreboard—at least it has buttons," another user commented on the claim.

“Even China and the USA are asking – How did Pakistanis do this magic?" another one commented.