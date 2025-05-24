Karun Nair has officially returned to the Indian Test team after an eight-year hiatus as the squad for the upcoming England tour was announced on Saturday (May 24). In a high-stakes meeting held to decide the new Test captain and squad for the England tour, Nair was one of few standout performers in the domestic circuit to make the Indian squad. Sai Sudharsan has also been included in the 15-man squad with Shubman Gill appointed as the captain in the red-ball format.

India's squad for England tour

Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (wk) (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

More to Follow...