From SKY's ramp to Dhoni’s helicopter: 6 cricketers who made one shot their signature

Suryakumar Yadav (Ramp shot)
Suryakumar Yadav, the Mumbai Indians’ star batter known as SKY, plays the ramp shot with great style. Using quick wrists, he easily flicks balls over fine leg or square leg even from tough lengths.
2. Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli, the RCB legend and former Indian captain, plays the cover drive like a magic. When the ball is full and outside off stump, he steps forward and drives it beautifully through covers.
3. Rohit Sharma (Pull shot)
Rohit Sharma, the Indian skipper plays the pull shot with amazing ease. When bowlers bowl short, he moves back quickly and pulls the ball over midwicket or square leg with perfect timing.
4. AB de Villiers
AB de Villiers, the South African superstar known as Mr. 360, hits shots all around the ground. He moves around the crease and hits the ball to any corner, leaving bowlers helpless.
5. MS Dhoni (Helicopter Shot)
MS Dhoni, the CSK legend made the helicopter shot world-famous. When bowlers aim yorkers at him, Dhoni uses his strong wrists to smash the ball over midwicket.
6. Rishabh Pant (Reverse sweep)
Rishabh Pant, India's fearless wicketkeeper, plays the reverse sweep boldly. He quickly switches his grip and sweeps the ball the other way, towards the off side.