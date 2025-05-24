Shubman Gill has been officially appointed as the new captain of the Indian Test side ahead of the England tour which starts on June 20. The announcement came on Saturday (May 24) with Gill officially succeeding Rohit Sharma, who had earlier announced his retirement from the format. On the other hand, Rishabh Pant will be Gill’s deputy as a new era in Indian cricket begins.

Shubman Gill era begins

After Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the red-ball format, Gill and other big names were in line to take over the captain’s armband. While Gill was the front-runner, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant were also part of the conversation. However, the selection panel led by Ajit Agarkar made a bold choice and picked Gill over other veterans.

In succeeding Rohit, he becomes the 37th permanent captain of the Indian side joining the likes of Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and other greats.

Gill has been in excellent form as the skipper of Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). Currently sitting top of the table with a game to go, Gill’s captaincy skills were the primary reasons why he saw off competition from other veteran players. He has previously led the Indian side during the Zimbabwe tour in 2024, helping the Men in Blue win a T20I series. However, this will be the first time he leads India in the red-ball format.

Pant takes over as deputy

On the other hand, Rishabh Pant has been appointed as the Test vice-captain with selectors showing faith in the wicketkeeper-batter. He is one of the first names in the team sheet and saw off competition from KL Rahul and Bumrah to take over in the capacity.

The new leadership duo will officially take over on the field from June 20 when India face England in the first of five Test matches in Headingley.