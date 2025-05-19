Gujarat Titans officially booked their place in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) with two matches to go after they beat Delhi Capitals by 10 wickets. Playing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Gujarat batter Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan ran riot with the bat as the latter scored a hundred. The win for GT also means Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings are also in the Playoffs of the IPL 2025.

GT beat DC at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Fans at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi were also treated to some high-scoring cricket, with KL Rahul's fifth IPL century being the main highlight from the first innings after GT, who won the toss and opted to field first. After DC lost Faf Du Plessis early, a 90-run stand between KL Rahul and Abishek Porel (30 in 19 balls, with a four and three sixes) and cameos from skipper Axar Patel (25 in 16 balls, with two fours and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (21* in 10 balls, with two sixes) helped DC reach 199/3.

KL had a solid 45-run stand for the third wicket and a 48-run stand for the fourth wicket with Axar and Stubbs, respectively. Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, and Arshad Khan each got a wicket. However, DC's bowling struggled against ultra-consistent Shubman Gill (93* in 53 balls, with three fours and seven sixes) and Sai Sudharsan (108* in just 61 balls, with 12 fours and four sixes).

They put on a dominant 205 run partnership, helping GT win with an over left. Sudharsan got the 'Player of the match' award and leads the Orange Cap race with 617 runs in 12 innings at an average of 56.09 and a strike rate of 156.99, with a century and five fifties.

With this win, GT have climbed to the top with nine wins and three losses, giving them 18 points. With two matches left, their qualification is sealed. On the other hand, RCB are in second place, with eight wins, three losses, and no result, giving them 17 points as well. GT, RCB and PBKS have two matches left.

GT are supposed to play Lucknow Super Giants (May 22) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Ahmedabad. RCB are left to play Sunrisers Hyderabad (May 23) at home and Lucknow Super Giants (May 27) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Also, PBKS are yet to play Delhi Capitals (May 24) and Mumbai Indians (May 26) in Jaipur.