Prior to the match, both players of Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings lined up for the Indian national anthem to pay tribute to the Indian armed forces ahead of their IPL 2025 clash at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, on Sunday (May 18).

The RR-PBKS clash is the first proper match to happen after the resumption of the IPL 2025 on Saturday, following a one-week suspension due to the cross-border tensions with Pakistan. The Saturday clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out due to rain in Bengaluru without a toss, fading away the excitement of the IPL restart.

In a tribute to the Indian armed forces, who displayed their impeccable valour to protect the countrymen from the enemy, players sang the national anthem together to honour their valuable contributions before the start of the match. "Thank you armed forces" was the message being displayed on the screens of the stadium when the Indian national anthem was played.

During the toss, Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer thanked the Indian armed forces for safeguarding the borders of the country amid tensions with Pakistan.

"Kudos to the Army forces who have worked for the country and made sure that we're in a comfortable position," he said during the toss after electing to bat first.

RCB announce ticket refunds after match against KKR washed out

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have announced ticket refunds for their match against Kolkata Knight Riders at M. Chinaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, which was abandoned without a ball being bowled, due to persistent rain on Saturday.

"As the game between RCB and KKR on 17th May 2025 was abandoned due to inclement weather, all valid ticket holders are eligible for a full refund, the franchise said in a statement.

"Digital ticket holders will be issued a refund within 10 working days to their original account used to book the tickets. In case you do not receive refund by May 31, kindly send an email to refund@ticketgenie.in with booking details to escalate the matter.