IND vs WI: Here's what happened last time West Indies toured India in red-ball format

West Indies are all set to begin their two-match Test series against India on Thursday (Oct 2) as they take on the hosts at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The contest will be India’s first home assignment in the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) and while the West Indies eye first points on the standings. However, remarkably, the series will also end a seven-year wait for the Caribbean team to play a red-ball series on Indian soil, having last done so in October 2018. So here’s what happened last time the West Indies were on an India tour in the red-ball format.

What has happened in seven years?

In 2018, when the West Indies side toured India with Kraigg Brathwaite led the visitors while the home side had Virat Kohli in charge. However, seven years on, both teams have seen significant changes as India are now led by Shubman Gill while Roston Chase is in charge of the West Indies. However, it is the impact of players who made headlines in the 2018 series who are no longer part of the set-up for India.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

India’s top scorer in the two-match Test series was Prithvi Shaw, as he smashed 237 runs in three innings with a best of 134 runs. He also scored a 70-run knock in the second Test in Hyderabad and was given the Player of the Series award. On the other hand, Umesh Yadav scalped 10 wickets in the second Test, with six in the first innings and then four in the second innings.

What happened in the matches?

In the first match, India won by an innings and 272 runs, having asked West Indies to follow-on. India scored 649/9 before declaring. Shaw scored 134, Virat Kohli scored 139, while Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten on 100 at the Rajkot pitch. In response, the West Indies were bowled out for 181 and 196 as they lost the match.

In the second Test in Hyderabad, West Indies were bowled out for 311 while India scored 367 in response. The visitors then had a batting collapse as they were bowled out for 127, meaning India needed 72 runs to win. The target was easily achieved by the Indian side as they won 2-0.