/Historic win! Records tumble as Nepal triumphs over West Indies in T20 series

Nepal's cricket team made history on Monday (September 29) by defeating the West Indies in a T20 bilateral series for the very first time. Following their 19-run win in the opening game on Saturday (September 27), Nepal stunned their opponents with a dominating 90-run win in the second match, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. This marks Nepal's first-ever series win over a full member nation, providing them a significant boost ahead of the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia-Pacific Regional Final next month, where they will compete for a spot in next year’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Aasif Sheikh (68 not out) and Sundeep Jora (63) forged a crucial 100-run partnership for the fourth wicket, leading Nepal to a massive total of 173/6 in their allotted 20 overs. The West Indies crumbled to just 83 runs in response, with Mohammad Aadil Alam taking four wickets to dismantle their batting line-up.

This monumental win, the biggest ever by an associate team against a full member nation, has left Nepal captain Rohit Paudel overjoyed. “It’s an amazing achievement for us. Beating a Test-playing nation and winning a bilateral series means a lot. This series was important for us to showcase our skills and talent to the world,” Paudel was quoted as saying to ICC. "We want to finish this series with a clean sweep, but we’ll take it one step at a time. The key is to maintain this momentum going into the qualifiers and aim for the 2026 World Cup," he further added. The third and final match of the series will be played in Sharjah on Tuesday (September 30).