/IND vs WI: Blow for West Indies! Alzarri Joseph ruled out of India series with lower back injury

West Indies have suffered a major blow in their preparation for the India Test series as speedster Alzarri Joseph was ruled out of the two-match series on Monday (Sep 29). Joseph, a mainstay in the West Indies bowling attack, has suffered a lower back issue, which will see him miss both the World Test Championship (WTC) encounters against India. The two-match series is set to start on Thursday (Oct 2) with India and West Indies locking horns in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

Alzarri Joseph ruled out for West Indies

“Alzarri Joseph has been ruled out of the upcoming test series against India due to a lower back injury. After complaints of discomfort, scans revealed a degeneration of the previously resolved lower back injury,” a statement on Cricket West Indies’ X handle read.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The upcoming tour is the West Indies’ first in India for a Test series since 2018, as they will look to get points on the WTC standings. The Caribbean side will be led by Roston Chase, who also sees the return of Tagenarine Chanderpaul. Left-arm spinner Khary Pierre has also earned a maiden call-up to the side as the squad coached by former captain Daren Sammy goes through a period of transition.

Jediah Blades roped in

Jediah Blades, who is uncapped at the Test level, has been drafted in as cover for the two Tests. Blades, who is currently a part of the T20I squad to face Nepal in Sharjah, will join the Test group in India after the completion of the series in the UAE. He made his ODI debut for the West Indies at the end of last year and has played seven matches across the white-ball formats so far.

West Indies’ updated squad for India Tests

Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Jediah Blades, Johann Layne, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales