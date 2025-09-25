/Who is Narayan Jagadeesan? India's new wicket-keeper who replaces Rishabh Pant for West Indies Test series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday (Sep 25) announced the Indian team for the upcoming West Indies Test series, which is starting from Oct 2. One notable inclusion is Tamil Nadu’s Narayan Jagadeesan, who has been named in India’s Test squad for the two-match series. The first Test will be held in Ahmedabad on October 2, with the second scheduled for Delhi on October 10.

The youngest player in the squad is 22-year-old Nitish Kumar Reddy, followed by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan, both 23. At 36, Ravindra Jadeja, named as vice-captain and is the oldest player in the squad. Other senior players in the team include KL Rahul (33), Jasprit Bumrah (31), Kuldeep Yadav (30) and Mohammed Siraj (31).

Who is Narayan Jagadeesan?

Narayan Jagadeesan is a wicketkeeper-batter who plays domestic cricket for Tamil Nadu. He has also been part of the Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL). So far, he has played in three IPL seasons - 2020, 2022, and 2023 and scored 162 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 110.20.

Jagadeesan made his first-class debut in 2016 and made history during the Vijay Hazare Trophy by scoring 277 runs, which is the highest individual score in List A cricket. He also became the first player to score five consecutive centuries in men’s List A matches.

In July 2025, Narayan Jagadeesan received his first call-up to the Indian cricket team. He was picked for the fifth Test against England as a replacement for the injured Rishabh Pant. However, Jagadeesan didn’t get a chance to play, as Dhruv Jurel was chosen as the first-choice wicketkeeper for that match.

India squad for West Indies Tests