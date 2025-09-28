IND vs WI, Test Series: All you need to know - squads, live streaming, schedule and other details

With Shubman Gill ready to lead the Indian side and points on line in the WTC cycle, it will be an important series for both India and the West Indies. So ahead of the all-important series, here is all you need to know, including schedule, live streaming, squads and other key details.
Just four days after participating in the Asia Cup 2025 final, the Indian cricket team will be back in action as they take on the West Indies in a two-match Test series. This will be the first time in over a decade that India will play a home Test series without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after they announced their red-ball retirement in May. With Shubman Gill ready to lead the Indian side and points on line in the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, it will be an important series for both India and the West Indies. So ahead of the all-important series, here is all you need to know, including schedule, live streaming, squads and other key details.
The India vs West Indies Test series will start on Oct 2 as the hosts take on West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Yes, the India vs West Indies series will be part of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle as both teams look to capitalize.
The India vs West Indies Test series will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network in India.
The India vs West Indies Test series will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app in India.
1st Test: 2-6 October 2025, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
2nd Test: 10-14 October 2025, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
India: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, N. Jagadeesan (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav.
