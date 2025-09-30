/IND vs WI: Gautam Gambhir arrives in Ahmedabad days after Asia Cup final, sets sights on West Indies series

Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir has shown a nonsense attitude as he headed to Ahmedabad for the side’s West Indies series, just hours after landing. Gambhir, instrumental in India’s Asia Cup 2025 success will be in the dugout after he was spotted arriving at the Saradar Vallahbhai Patel International Airport on Tuesday (Sep 30). India’s Test series against the West Indies starts on Thursday (Oct 2) with eyes on the first home assignment of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle.

Gambhir lands in Ahmedabad

On Sunday, India beat Pakistan for the third time in the Asia Cup 2025, thereby winning the continental showpiece. The final was a close affair, but India got the better of the opposition, meaning they lifted the Asia Cup title without conceding a defeat. Now, just hours later, Gambhir has geared up for the Test assignment, which starts at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium.

Gambhir is renowned for his serious work approach and demands a lot out of the Indian team. India will be quickly looking to adapt to the Test format, having played in the T20I format as the squad goes through a phase of overhaul. Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav will also be on the same ship as they, too, like Gambhir, will be playing in the Test series against the West Indies immediately after the Asia Cup assignment.

India vs West Indies Test series schedule

1st Test: 2-6 October 2025, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

2nd Test: 10-14 October 2025, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

India vs West Indies squads

India: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, N. Jagadeesan (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav.