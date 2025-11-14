/IND vs SA: Unlucky Shubman Gill makes bold statement, says 'I'm going to win toss in WTC final'

India’s Test captain Shubman Gill had yet another tough call on the flip of the coin as he lost yet another toss on Friday (Nov 14) in the opening match against South Africa. Playing in the first of two Test matches at the iconic Eden Gardens, Gill’s opposite number, Temba Bavuma, won the toss as the former was mocked. Having lost the toss, Gill made a bold statement stating he has kept his luck for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Gill makes bold statement

“I think the only toss that I'm going to win is hopefully in the WTC finals,” Gill said after the toss.

“Looks like a good surface. It's going to be a good surface for the first day or a couple of days. And then, hopefully, we'll get some turn as the game goes on,” he added, hinting at a balanced contest between bat and ball.

Playing in his eighth Test matches as captain of the Indian side, Gill has now lost seven tosses, with his only toss win coming in the second Test against the West Indies. That rare occasion was at the Arun Jaitley Stadium last month, where India won the match on the fifth day. Despite a dismal run of form with the toss, Gill has still managed to win three matches while losing the flip and drawing once.

The Indian skipper will be hoping for the same as he looks to outstage the current WTC holders, South Africa. The hosts made two key changes to the Playing XI for the match as Axar Patel returned to the Test Playing XI for the first time since February 2024, while Rishabh Pant was also back, having missed the Asia Cup, West Indies series and the Australia tour.