/IND VS SA: Winning in India will be ..': Temba Bavuma ahead of Kolkata Test

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma believes a Test series win in India would be the team’s biggest achievement after lifting the World Test Championship (WTC) trophy earlier this year. The Proteas haven’t tasted Test success on Indian soil since 2010, but they’re determined to change that when the two-match series begins at Eden Gardens on Friday, November 14. Under Bavuma’s captaincy, South Africa have been unbeaten in the format, winning nine out of ten Tests, with one ending in a rain-forced draw. The skipper admitted that conquering India remains one of their top ambitions, given the country’s challenging conditions and India’s formidable home record.



“Obviously, winning the World Test Championship, not much can top that. But second to that would be winning in India. It’s something we haven’t managed for a long time, so it’s definitely high on our list of ambitions,” Bavuma said before the series opener.

Also read | Double boost for Mumbai Indians as they add THESE two crucial all-rounders ahead of IPL 2026

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Proteas have lost seven straight Tests in India over their last three tours, but Bavuma is confident that his side, which hasn’t lost a full-strength Test series since coach Shukri Conrad took charge in 2023, has the skill and maturity to put up a strong fight.



“We understand the magnitude of the challenge. Some of us have experienced the hurt before, so we know what it’s about. Looking at both teams, there’s a lot of talent, India have fantastic players, though a bit of inexperience, and it’s similar with our side. The guys are eager to test themselves against the best,” he said.



Adding a touch of humour, Bavuma recalled his recent chat with New Zealand star Kane Williamson, whose team famously whitewashed India 3–0 last year. “I met Kane at an awards evening in Mumbai and asked for tips on how to win in India. He just said, ‘Make sure you win the toss.’ So, I’ve been practising that,” Bavuma laughed.