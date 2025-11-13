/Lucknow Super Giants trade Shardul Thakur to Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2026

Just two days before the IPL 2026 retention deadline, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have made the first big trade of the season by sending all-rounder Shardul Thakur to five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI). The move marks Shardul’s return to his home franchise, as the Mumbai-born player is set to don the blue jersey. Shardul joined Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2025 as a replacement player (Mohsin Khan) for ₹2 crore after surprisingly going unsold in the mega auction.

Despite that, he made an impact with the ball, taking 13 wickets in 10 matches, though his batting returns were modest with just 18 runs. His experience and knack for breaking partnerships, however, kept him in the spotlight as teams began planning their rosters for the next season.

According to reports, LSG and MI had been in advanced talks for several weeks before finalising the deal. The trade not only strengthens Mumbai’s bowling attack but also adds depth to their all-round options. Shardul’s ability to deliver key overs and contribute useful runs down the order makes him a valuable pick for the five-time IPL champions.

Interestingly, reports had earlier hinted at a possible double trade involving Arjun Tendulkar, with speculation that both players could switch sides. However, the official IPL announcement did not mention Arjun, leaving fans curious about whether another trade between the two franchises might still be in the works.

The trade window before the IPL retention deadline often brings surprises, and this deal could just be the start. As the clock ticks toward the November 15 deadline, more teams are expected to announce trades or retentions that could reshape their 2026 plans.

Shardul's IPL career in numbers