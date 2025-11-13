/Ind vs SA, 1st Test: Eden Gardens toss to feature gold coin honouring Gandhi and Mandela

The Freedom Trophy between India and South Africa will begin with a special touch at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. During the toss of the first Test on November 14, a gold coin featuring Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela will be unveiled and used. The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has introduced this coin as a tribute to the two great leaders who stood for peace, freedom, and non-violence. The India–South Africa series, known as the Freedom Trophy, was created to honour the shared legacy of Gandhi and Mandela, as well as their message of unity and humanity.

CAB President Sourav Ganguly confirmed that the coin was specially crafted for this series and will make its debut during the toss in Kolkata. He said the gesture adds a symbolic meaning to a contest that already celebrates the strong bond between the two nations, both on and off the field.

Before the first Test, the CAB will also host the Jagmohan Dalmiya Memorial Lecture on Thursday (Nov 13). Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar will deliver the keynote address at the event, which will be attended by players from both India and South Africa. The lecture is held annually to commemorate Dalmiya’s immense contribution to Indian cricket and his pivotal role in shaping its modern structure.

The first Test will be played at the Eden Gardens from Friday (Nov 14), while the second and final Test of the series will be held in Guwahati from November 22.