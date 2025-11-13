LOGIN
5 players with most wickets in IND vs SA Freedom Trophy: Bumrah not even in top 3, check who are

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Nov 13, 2025, 13:18 IST | Updated: Nov 13, 2025, 13:18 IST

As India and South Africa face off for a two-match Test series starting on Fri (Nov 14), let's glance at the top five wicket takers between the two sides, since the Freedom Trophy was introduced back in 2015.

Ravichandran Ashwin
(Photograph: AFP)

Ravichandran Ashwin

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin leads the Freedom Trophy charts with 57 wickets from 13 Tests. His top spell of 7/66 and five five-wicket hauls highlight how dominant he’s been against South Africa over the years.

Kagiso Rabada
(Photograph: AFP)

Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada has bagged 55 wickets in 14 matches in the Freedom Trophy. The fiery South African quick once returned 5/59 and remains one of the most threatening bowlers India has faced in this contest.

Mohammed Shami
(Photograph: AFP)

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami’s 42 wickets in nine matches show his impact with the red ball. His 5/28 stands out among three five-wicket hauls, built on relentless accuracy and sharp seam movement.

Jasprit Bumrah
(Photograph: AFP)

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has struck 38 times in just eight Freedom Trophy Tests. His 6/61 remains a standout effort, and his three five-wicket hauls underline how deadly he’s been with both the new and old ball.

Ravindra Jadeja
(Photograph: AFP)

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja has 36 wickets in the Freedom Trophy, proving his worth in Indian as well as overseas conditions. His brilliant 5/21 and two five-wicket hauls came from tight lines, sharp turn, and smart variations.

