/Ex-SA skipper Graeme Smith says WTC winners can compete against India if they 'find a way to get some...'

World Test Championship (WTC) winner South Africa are in India for a full tour which starts with a two-Test series on November 14. The WTC defending champions recently drew a Test series in Pakistan, helping them prepare for the similar conditions in India. While the pitches are not as expected to be as spin friendly as they were in Pakistan, South Africa should not be taking too time to adjust and are expected to bring their A game against two-time WTC finalists India.

Ex-SA skipper Graeme Smith on upcoming series

"You always want to start well in India. I actually think Eden Gardens is not a bad place for us to start. I think even if the conditions are dry, it's still a ground that the batters can get in and score runs. I think that is the key element for the South African team coming out of India," Smith said on the sidelines of SA20 event in Mumbai on Wednesday (Nov 12) as reported by WION's Jatin Verma.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read - RCB to not play at Chinnaswamy in IPL 2026? Pune offers to host their home games

"I actually like the two spin options they have in Maharaj and Harmer. I think they can control the game and can turn the ball, so it's an ability to get wickets. I think it's key. And 20 wickets in a Test match is obviously the most important thing but I think the batting if they can find a way to get some runs in this first test match and get some confidence then I think they can compete," Smith added.

India to play Jurel ahead of Nitish Reddy