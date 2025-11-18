IND vs SA: Nitish Kumar Reddy recalled to India squad as depleted hosts search for parity in Guwahati - Report

The Indian team has recalled Nitish Kumar Reddy to the squad for the Guwahati Test, aiming to level the two-match series. Having waved off Reddy after the first Test match, he was summoned to be back in the Indian team as injuries and key unavailabilities influenced the decision. The media report also states that Shubman Gill will also travel with the Indian team despite struggling with neck spasm.

Reddy back in Indian team

According to prominent cricket website Cricbuzz, Nitish was drafted back into the 15-man squad, having initially left for the List-A contest against South Africa. However, Gautam Gambhir and staff have decided to recall the batting all-rounder as they struggle with fitness issues. Captain Gill is yet to be passed fit for the contest in Guwahati, while Sai Sudharsan dropped down the pecking order, having missed out on the Kolkata Test.

According to the report, Reddy joined the Indian team in Kolkata on Monday evening as they are ready to board their flight for Guwahati on Wednesday. He will be part of the traveling roster along with Gill, who is optimistic about his inclusion.

Gill travels with Indian team

As the second Test match approaches, the Indian team management will have its work cut out as they sweat on Gill’s fitness. The Indian captain was discharged from a private hospital in Kolkata on Sunday after observation. According to India Today, Gill rejoined the Indian squad and will be on the plane to Guwahati, while his participation in the Playing XI remains in doubt.

What was the issue?

Having opted to retire hurt during Day 2, Gill was suffering from neck spasm and complained of the same to the medical team. While he was batting on 4 off three deliveries, he was advised not to continue before returning to the pavilion. His spasm continued to haunt him as the Indian captain did not bat while the team lost nine wickets. India had to therefore retire hurt Gill before South Africa came out to bat again.

The second Test against South Africa starts on Saturday (Nov 2) with visitors leading 1-0, having beaten India by 30 runs at Eden Gardens.