/IND vs SA: Shubman Gill set to travel with Indian squad for Guwahati Test, participation unconfirmed

Indian Test team captain Shubman Gill is all set to travel with the rest of the squad to Guwahati as the hosts prepare to edge South Africa in the second Test. Having complained of neck spasm on Day 2 of the Kolkata Test, Gill was ruled out of the rest of the contest and was unavailable during the 30-run defeat to South Africa. According to the latest reports, Gill will travel with the Indian squad for the Guwahati Test, which starts on Saturday (Nov 22).

Gill to play in Guwahati?

As the second Test match approaches, the Indian team management will have its work cut out as they sweat on Gill’s fitness. The Indian captain was discharged from a private hospital in Kolkata on Sunday after observation. According to India Today, Gill has rejoined the Indian squad and will be on the plane to Guwahati while his participation remains in doubt.

What was the issue?

Having opted to retire hurt during Day 2, Gill was suffering from neck spasm and complained of the same to the medical team. While he was batting on 4 off three deliveries, he was advised not to continue before returning to the pavilion. His spasm continued to haunt him as the Indian captain did not bat while the team lost nine wickets. India had to therefore retire hurt Gill before South Africa came out to bat again.

"(Gill) was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day's play," the BCCI said in a statement on Sunday. "He is currently under observation in the hospital. He will take no further part in the Test match. He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team."

He would also skip batting in the second innings as India were 93/9 and lost by 30 runs.