IND vs SA, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli silences critics with statement hundred in Ranchi, breaks THIS Tendulkar record

Former India captain Virat Kohli silenced his critics in the opening ODI against South Africa, scoring his 52nd ODI hundred on Sunday (Nov 30). Playing at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, Virat now has the most hundreds in a single international format, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 51 hundreds in Tests. The hundred was also Virat’s 83rd hundred in international cricket, having scored 29 in Tests and one in T20Is.