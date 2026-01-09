/IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer passed fit for ODI series, set to join Indian squad on Friday

India’s ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has been cleared for the upcoming three-match series against New Zealand as he will join the squad on Friday (Jan 9). Iyer, who has been out of international action since October after sustaining a rib injury in Australia will link with the rest of the squad in Vadodara. The Indian team will take on New Zealand at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Sunday as the Men in Blue kick start their 2026 campaign.

Iyer set join Indian squad

Having returned to action for the Vijay Hazare Trophy (India’s domestic 50-over competition), eyes were on the Mumbai batter as he was on the road to recovery. Initially named in the Indian squad for the three-match ODI series, doubts surrounded the availability of the batter for the opening match in Vadodara. However, he was at his full fitness during the VHT, meaning he was cleared to join the Indian squad.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In doing so, Iyer will also take over as the vice-captain of the Indian side with Shubman Gill set to lead. KL Rahul was the designated vice-captain in Iyer’s absence, while the former also took over the captain’s armband in the South Africa ODI series.

ALSO READ | From Steve Smith to Joe Root, 5 active batters with most runs in Ashes

India will enter the ODI series with heads held high, with eyes once again on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Virat scored back-to-back hundreds against South Africa before scoring an unbeaten fifty in the third ODI. He will be eager to add to his impressive tally, while Rohit has also aged well in recent outings.

For the ODI series, India have included Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj and Rishabh Pant, while Mohammed Shami yet again misses out.

ALSO READ | From Leonard Hutton to Don Bradman, 5 batters with highest individual score in Ashes

India ODI squad

Shubman Gill (capt), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer (vice-capt), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal.