Meet 5 bowlers with most wickets in an Ashes series since 2000

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Jan 08, 2026, 14:44 IST | Updated: Jan 08, 2026, 14:44 IST

Australia retained the urn, beating England 4-1 at home. Barring the batting unit that clicked in the most games, one Aussie bowler impressed throughout, picking up 31 wickets, joining an elite club. Let’s check who all made it.

Shane Warne – 40 wickets in 2005 Ashes
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

The late Shane Warne had perhaps the best away Ashes for a bowler in a long time (in 2005), returning with 40 wickets in five Tests. Though England won that series (2-1), Warne’s contribution remains the highlight as he averaged 19.92 with the ball in hand.

Mitchell Johnson – 37 wickets in 2013-14
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Johnson, the former left-arm quick, traumatised the travelling English side with a breathtaking display of fast bowling in his last home Ashes in 2013-14. Johnson's genuine pace was too good for England, as he returned with 37 wickets in five matches at 13.97.

Glenn McGrath – 32 wickets in 2001
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

McGrath was England’s nemesis, and on the away 2001 tour, he topped the wickets chart with 32 scalps to his name in five games, averaging 16.93.

Shane Warne – 31 wickets in 2001
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Not only McGrath, but leg-spin king Shane Warne also tore into England’s batting order, picking up 31 wickets in the same series at an impressive average of 18.7.

Mitchell Starc – 31 wickets in 2025-26
5 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

The latest inclusion to this list is the left-arm quick, Mitchell Starc, who returned with 31 wickets in the just-concluded Ashes at home, averaging 19.93. He was the series’ highest wicket-taker, helping the hosts retain the urn with a 4-1 margin.

