/Harry Brook on last warning over brawl with nightclub bouncer ahead of Ashes

England’s Test vice-captain Harry Brook is on a final warning by his cricket board (ECB) over an incident involving his brawl with a nightclub bouncer in New Zealand before he assumed One-Day captaincy. Ahead of the marquee Ashes, England toured New Zealand for a white-ball series, and just ahead of the ODI opener, Brook found himself in hot water, later feeling ‘deeply sorry’ for that episode. Brook’s statement came shortly after England conceded the away Ashes (1-4) after losing the fifth and final Test in Sydney by five wickets on the fifth day.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Brook, the limited-overs skipper and vice-captain of the Test side in Australia, was involved in an altercation with a nightclub bouncer on October 31. England lost to hosts New Zealand the next day in the third ODI in Wellington with Brook scoring six. The 26-year-old Brook was fined £30,000 ($40,000) after reporting the incident to team management and was given a final warning about his behaviour, the newspaper said.

"I want to apologise for my actions. I fully accept that my behaviour was wrong and brought embarrassment to both myself and the England team," he said in a statement. “Representing England is the greatest honour of all, which I take seriously and I am deeply sorry for letting down my team-mates, coaches and supporters.”

“I am determined to learn from this mistake and to rebuild trust through my future actions, both on and off the field. I apologise unreservedly and will work hard to ensure this does not happen again.”

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has launched an immediate review into the Ashes defeat, with off-field behaviour one of its priorities following a team drinking session during the series.

Brook's first away Ashes

On his first tour of Australia, Brook had plenty of missed chances, for most of which he was to be blamed. The right-handed batter never looked in rhythm during the five contested Tests, barring a couple of innings, where he completed his twin fifties – the joint-most by an Englishman against Australia this time.

With 358 runs in 10 innings, at an average of just below 40, Brook is England’s second-highest run getter after Joe Root (400) and third overall.

Brook’s next assignment is the away white-ball series against Sri Lanka, after which he will lead England at the 2026 T20 World Cup in the subcontinent. Brook’s England is placed in Group C alongside the West Indies, Nepal, Bangladesh and Italy.