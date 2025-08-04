/IND vs ENG: India win Oval thriller on Day 5 as teams share Anderson-Tendulkar trophy

It was a sensational game of cricket at The Oval as India beat England by six runs in the final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy on Monday (Aug 4). The contest that had everyone on the edge of their seats saw India scalp four wickets in the opening session of Day 5 to win the match. The win for India also saw the series end in a 2-2 draw as the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy was shared between India and England.

India win Oval thriller

Needing four wickets to win on the final day, it was a do-or-die situation for Shubman Gill and Co as Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna gave their best shot. Their persistence was rewarded in the second over of the day as Jamie Smith (2) was dismissed by Siraj after Dhruv Jurel caught him. Just two overs later, Jamie Overton (9) joined Smith after he was given LBW by umpire Kumar Dharmasena in a decision that looked controversial. However, DRS favoured India as Overton was given out by the third umpire.

The luck did not shine for India next time as Josh Togue’s LBW wicket was overturned by the third umpire after he was judged out by umpire Ahsan Raza in the 81st over. However, that resilience was broken in the 83rd over when Tongue was dismissed by Krishna on a duck, paving the way for unlikely batter Chris Woakes to enter the pitch despite being injured.

Despite having Woakes come out to bat, England could not prevent the defeat as Gus Atkinson was dismissed for 17 to cap off a sensational game of cricket. Woakes, for all his determination, did not face a single ball as India sealed the match by six runs.

India-England share Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

In a series full of thrilling contests, the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy was shared by India and England as it ended 2-2. India won the Edgbaston and The Oval Test while England emerged victorious in Headingley and Lord’s. Both of England’s victories came in the final session of Day 5, highlighting India’s fighting nature. The Manchester Test was the only match that ended in a stalemate, with both teams giving their best.