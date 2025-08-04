/IND vs ENG, Day 5 Weather Report: Will rain be the 'X-factor' at The Oval as India-England set for thriller?

It will be a decisive day in the ongoing India vs England Test series as both teams hunt for victories on Day 5 of the final Test match at The Oval. After rain played spoilsport in the final session of Day 4, the series will head into Day 25 as the fate of the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar trophy remains undecided. With England leading 2-1 and India needing a win, rain could yet play a significant role in the outcome of not only the match but also in the series. So here is a detailed look at the weather report on Day 5 of The Oval Test in London.

Will rain spoil the proceedings at The Oval on Day 5?

With just 35 more runs needed to win the match for England, while India needing four wickets, it should not take more than 90 minutes, if not less, to wrap the series decider. Having said that, rain is not expected to hinder until the afternoon, meaning we could have clear weather for the opening couple of hours. This will also mean the result of the match is expected to be out in the opening couple of hours.

BBC weather is saying that the rain is expected to come in around 1 pm local time, which coincides with the start of the lunch interval. The morning session will be cloudy and dry and with the new ball available, this could help the Indian bowlers.

Accuweather is also saying that the rain won't come in before the afternoon. However, after 2 pm, the chances are expected to increase to 60 percent.

India vs England set for thriller

Needing a record 374 runs to win, England gained the upper hand in the contest after a flamboyant batting display on Day 4. Having 106/3 at one stage, England batters Joe Root (105) and Harry Brook (111) stitched a 195-run stand for the fourth wicket, in the process laying the foundation for the win. However, two late wickets in the final session saw India retain their interest in the match.

After rain and bad light stopped play on Day 4, England were 339/6 and need 35 runs more to win. India, on the other hand, practically need three more wickets as Chris Woakes nurses a shoulder injury and will be called into bat only if England are in dire need.