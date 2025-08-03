/IND vs ENG, Day 4 Weather Report: Will rain play spoilsport at The Oval as India-England set for thrilling finish?

It will be a decisive day in the five-match Test series between India and England as the two square off on Day 4 of The Oval Test match on Sunday (Aug 3). Needing 324 runs more to win, the hosts closed Day 3 at 50/1, losing Zak Crawley on the final ball. With India needing nine more wickets to win, the match hangs in balance, while the visitors will have the edge, considering England will have to script history to win the match. However, the weather could play a significant role on Day 4, so here’s all you need to know about the forecast.

Will rain play spoilsport?

Weather reports from BBC and AccuWeather suggest clouds could return on Sunday, with rain having already disrupted play in the match. There is a 40–50 per cent chance of rain throughout the day, particularly peaking during the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to hover between 18 °C and 22 °C, with humid conditions possibly assisting bowlers early on. Rain interruptions could disrupt what promises to be a gripping day of Test cricket.

England target record chase

Over the years, 107 Test matches have been played at The Oval with no team able to chase down a total above 300 runs. The highest successful run chase at The Oval is 263, achieved by England against Australia in the Ashes in 1902. The score is also England’s highest at the venue, with the next successful run chase coming in 1963 for the West Indies. If England end up chasing the total, it will be the highest successful chase at the venue.

Can India level the series?

Mohammed Siraj quick bowled a peach of a delivery on the final ball of the day, a steering Yorker to England’s Zak Crawley, breaking his off stump, to wrap day three proceedings of the Oval Test. Needing 374 to win the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, England did everything right till the last moment, only for Siraj to shock them and put India ahead in this run chase. Crawley and Ben Duckett, however, stitched 50 runs for the first wicket inside 14 overs, with the hosts needing another 324 runs to win with nine wickets and two days remaining.

