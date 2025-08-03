/IND vs ENG: England to break record books? Here's all you need to know about highest successful run chase at The Oval

The final Test match between India and England is all set for a thrilling finale as both teams remain in the hunt for a win at The Oval. With 324 runs still needed to win, England can bank on the bazball approach as they did at Headingley to win the opening Test. However, if they need to break record books, they are to win the Test match as no side in the history of Test cricket has tasted glory in a fourth innings chase while hunting for than 300 runs. So here’s a look at the record books and why the hosts need a piece of history if they are to seal the series 3-1.

England to break record books?

Over the years, 107 Test matches have been played at The Oval with no team able to chase down a total above 300 runs. The highest successful run chase at The Oval is 263, achieved by England against Australia in the Ashes in 1902. The score is also England’s highest at the venue, with the next successful run chase coming in 1963 for the West Indies.

The most recent highest successful run chase at the venue came in 2024 when Sri Lanka won by eight wickets. The sub-continent side scored 219 to win against hosts England as they kept their minor World Test Championship (WTC) hopes alive.

Highest successful run chases in Tests at The Oval

Target: 263 - England (263/9) vs Australia, 1902 Target: 252 - West Indies (255/2) vs England, 1963 Target: 242 - Australia (242/5) vs England, 1972 Target: 225 - West Indies (226/2) vs England, 1988 Target: 219 - Sri Lanka (219/2) vs England, 2024

Can India level the series?

Mohammed Siraj quick bowled a peach of a delivery on the final ball of the day, a steering Yorker to England’s Zak Crawley, breaking his off stump, to wrap day three proceedings of the Oval Test. Needing 374 to win the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, England did everything right till the last moment, only for Siraj to shock them and put India ahead in this run chase. Crawley and Ben Duckett, however, stitched 50 runs for the first wicket inside 14 overs, with the hosts needing another 324 runs to win with nine wickets and two days remaining.