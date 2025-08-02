/IND vs ENG: Prasidh Krishna reflects on sledging incident with Joe Root, says 'that was the plan'

Indian speedster Prasidh Krishna reflected on his banter with Joe Root on Day 2 of The Oval Test as the match hangs in the balance. Krishna, who played a key role in Root’s dismissal, stated that he planned to distract the former England captain before Siraj got the better of him. Indian bowlers played a key role on Friday (Aug 1) as the hosts were bowled out for 247 despite being 129/1 at one stage.

Krishna reflects on plan

"I don't know why Rooty [reacted]," he told the BBC's Test Match Special. "I just said, 'you're looking in great shape,' and then it turned into a lot of abuse and all of that."

"That was the plan, but I didn't expect the couple of words I said to get such a big reaction from him," he said at the media briefing.

England made a bright start to their first innings as they first stitched a 92-run stand for the opening wicket before being 129/1. However, Krishna’s plan to distract Root led to his wicket before the hosts were seen stumbling in their first innings. The former skipper departed for 29 after being lbw by Mohammed Siraj in the 33rd over.

Soon England were 215/5 and were later bowled out for 247, earning a mere 23-run lead in the first innings. Krishna and Siraj both had memorable outings with the ball as they both scalped four wickets each, while Akash Deep got one wicket. Chris Woakes did not come out to bat due to injury for the hosts.

Bowlers dominate day

The second day of The Oval Test match saw a staggering 16 wickets as the match took a dramatic turn. India were first bowled out for 224 as they lost four wickets in the opening session, while England were later bowled out for 247. The visitors returned to bat in the final session and closed the day at 75/2 with Yashasvi Jaiswal (51) and night watchman Akash Deep (4) in the middle. KL Rahul (7) and Sai Sudharsan (11) were dismissed for the visitors and led by 52 runs in the second innings.