'You can’t get me out here' – Duckett’s banter backfires as Akash Deep wins mini-battle

England opener Ben Duckett and Indian pacer Akash Deep shared a light-hearted moment of banter during the first session of day two in the fifth and final Test at The Oval — one that ended with the Indian quick having the last laugh. India, resuming at 204/8, were quickly bowled out for 224 in the morning, with England seizing control through a blistering opening stand from Duckett and Zak Crawley. The pair tore into a Jasprit Bumrah-less attack, racing to 92 in quick time and putting India firmly on the back foot.

At one point, Duckett cheekily told Akash Deep, “You cannot get me out here.” The pacer stayed silent but watched the left-hander reverse ramp him for four soon after, drawing roars from the home crowd. However, momentum shifted a few balls later when Akash had Duckett edging to wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel for 43 off 38 balls (five fours, two sixes). In celebration, Akash pumped his fist, then wrapped an arm around Duckett with a smile, exchanging a few friendly words. The clip, shared by Star Sports on X, quickly went viral.

The incident was just the latest flashpoint in a fiery series filled with verbal battles and high emotion — from Shubman Gill’s animated response to Crawley and Duckett’s time-wasting at Lord’s, to England’s frustration in Manchester when India declined an early draw in pursuit of centuries for Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, to head coach Gautam Gambhir’s tense exchange with The Oval pitch curator Lee Fortis. For both sides, this series has carried an extra edge, especially for the new-look Gill-led India trying to make a statement without stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and R Ashwin.

Earlier, England’s bowlers had done the damage with Gus Atkinson (5 wickets) and Josh Tongue (3/57) dismantling India’s batting. Karun Nair (57 off 109, 8 fours) and Washington Sundar (26 off 55, 3 fours) added a fighting 58 for the seventh wicket, but the innings fizzled out quickly.