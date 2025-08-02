IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Jaiswal’s fifty, Siraj and Prasidh four-fers lead India's fightback

On a day when 15 wickets tumbled, India inched ahead of England by 52 runs, reaching 75/2 at stumps in their second innings of the final Test of the Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy on Friday (August 1). Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unbeaten 51, helped by a couple of dropped chances, kept India in front before bad light curtailed play 15 minutes early than expected.

The day started with England wrapping up India’s first innings for 224, Gus Atkinson completing a superb 5‑33 in the absence of injured Chris Woakes. In reply, England were cruising after a blistering 92-run opening stand in just 12.4 overs, Zak Crawley (64) and Ben Duckett attacking freely. But from the post-lunch session onwards, India’s bowlers turned the tide.

Mohammed Siraj, relentless with his nip-backers and yorkers, claimed 4/86 to become the series’ leading wicket-taker. Prasidh Krishna (4/62) exploited variable bounce and seam movement, while England’s middle order faltered despite fifties from Crawley and Harry Brook (53). England’s 247 – their lowest total of the series – gave them only a 23-run lead.

India’s second innings started positively with Jaiswal cutting and driving crisply. England’s fielding woes resurfaced as Harry Brook, Liam Dawson (sub), and Crawley all grassed chances, two of them offering reprieves to Jaiswal. KL Rahul (13) fell edging to Joe Root, while B Sai Sudharsan (11) was lbw to Atkinson. At the close, Jaiswal and nightwatchman Akash Deep had steered India to safety, setting up an intriguing third day in this topsy‑turvy Test.

Brief scores: