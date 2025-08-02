Mohammed Siraj produces magic on last ball to keep India ahead; ENG need 324 to win at Oval

Mohammed Siraj cannot do anything wrong. The ace Indian quick bowled a peach of a delivery, a steering Yorker to England’s Zak Crawley, breaking his off stump, to wrap day three proceedings of the Oval Test. Needing 374 to win the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, England did everything right till the last moment, only for Siraj to shock them and put India ahead in this run chase. Crawley and Ben Duckett, however, stitched 50 runs for the first wicket inside 14 overs, with the hosts needing another 324 runs to win with nine wickets and two days remaining.

Day three of the Oval Test entirely belonged to India. Resuming proceedings after losing two wickets late on the second day, the batting pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and night watchman Akash Deep took the attack to the opposition, also requiring fortune to favour them, or Team India rather.

While Jaiswal completed his second hundred of the series (in the second session), it was Akash Deep’s maiden Test fifty (66) that hogged all the limelight.



Captain Shubman Gill looked like breaking Sunil Gavaskar’s series runs tally record but fell prey to Gus Atkinson’s beauty, getting out on 11, finishing his first series as the Test skipper with 754 runs in five matches. Karun Nair departed soon after, but Manchester game heroes Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar ensured India stayed ahead in the game.



Following Jaiswal’s dismissal on 118, the lower order frustrated England, with all contributing with the bat. Jadeja and Sundar completed their respective fifties, helping India post 396 in their second innings.

ENG must break record to complete Oval chase



England hold the record for the highest run-chase at this venue (263); however, for them to win this match, they must defy all previous records and several notions to stand tall.

