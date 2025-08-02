/Oval Test, Day 3, Lunch - Gambhir unearths ‘India’s Narine’ in Akash Deep as visitors on top

Gautam Gambhir is cricket’s Pep Guardiola. He has a knack for trying players at different positions and finding success with them, and like how the Manchester City boss has done wonders (doing it) over the years, the same could be said for Team India head coach. Having unearthed a deadly opener in traditional spinner Sunil Narine during his time coaching his former IPL franchise (KKR), Gambhir found India’s own in seamer Akash Deep during the ongoing Oval Test against England. Sending Akash as the night watchman (late on day two) did the world of good to the visitors, who hit his maiden Test fifty, stitching a 107-run stand with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for the third wicket.

Akash’s knock came at a time for India when they were seeking stability in the middle, helping them pile up on the overnight lead. Though England had their moments against him, dropping him didn’t help it as the Indian pacer kept his cool and smashed his maiden fifty in the whites early on day three.

Meanwhile, the pair punished the hosts for their sloppy fielding and absence of their pace spearhead Chris Woakes, who got ruled out of the ongoing Test with a dislocated left shoulder.



The first session of the third day entirely belonged to Team India, which now has a 166-run lead, putting itself in the driver’s seat. Akash Deep and Yashasvi Jaiswal made merry of the flatter batting conditions, with the fortune also favouring them. Just when they looked like playing through the session, a steep bouncer off Jamie Overton caught Akash Deep off guard as he top-edged one to the gully. While England took a sigh of relief, the Indian fans in attendance and the dressing room stood up, lauding Akash Deep for his batting heroics.



Meanwhile, Jaiswal is also looking solid in the middle, remaining unbeaten on 85 off 106 balls, hitting two sixes and ten fours. Captain Shubman Gill, who walked after Akash Deep’s dismissal, slammed two beautiful-looking drives, scoring eight off six balls.

