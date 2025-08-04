India vs England: Amid overcast skies, new ball and 4 wickets to pick, what are India's chances of Oval win

The India team need to win the Oval Test to level the series 2-2 (one drawn) against England. And the chances of such an outcome seems to be a little in favour of India when they come out to bowl against England on day 5 of the fifth Test match. However, with only 35 runs needed and 4 wickets remaining it can also go England's way.

Two factors, though, seem to tilt the game marginally in favour of India. First, the overcast conditions that could help the Indian pacers by offering swing and second, Chris Woakes, England's number ten is injured and the probability of him batting remains bleak. Even if he does bat, how helpful he will be to his team is questionable.

If India can take wickets in the early phase of Day 5, the hosts will be left with no option but to send injured Woakes out to bat.

With just 35 more runs needed for England to win the match and India needing four wickets, it should not take more than 90 minutes, if not less, to wrap the series decider. Having said that, rain is not expected to hinder until the afternoon, meaning we could have clear weather for the opening couple of hours. This will also mean the result of the match is expected to be out in the opening hours.

Also, the fact that England is leading the series 2-1 and would want to close the series with a win and not allow an away team to level the test series would be playing on the mind of the English players.

What works in England's favour



For England it is their home ground and they certainly know the conditions well. Then there is the specialist batsman in the form of Jamie Smith, who has scored 434 runs in 9 innings. Also Jamie Overton, who will be on the other side of the pitch is a bowling all-rounder