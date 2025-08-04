/IND vs ENG: Root backs injured Woakes to bat as Oval Test set for thriller, says 'hopefully he gets us...'

The Oval Test is all set for a blockbuster final day as India and England enter a decisive chapter in the five-match series with the hosts needing 35 more runs to win on Monday (Aug 4). While England are in pole position to win the match after a superb batting display, they might still have to give an SOS to injured Chris Woakes, with them having only four wickets in hand. However, former England captain Joe Root has backed the injured pacer if his team requires him to be in the middle with the match set for a thriller.

Joe Root backs injured Chris Woakes to bat

"Well, clearly he's in a huge amount of pain. There are other guys in this series who have played with a broken foot. Players have taken blows here and there, and for Woakes, it just shows the character that he is, and that he's willing to put his body on the line for England. Hopefully he does not have to, but if it does, hopefully he gets us across the line and wins us an incredible series," Root said at the press conference at the end of Day 4's play.

Needing 324 runs to win on Day 4, England batters Root (105) and Harry Brook (111) made the difference as they stitched a stand of 195 runs for the fourth wicket. The partnership has seen England on course to a record chase, with them needing 35 more runs on the final day. While the hosts looked in command, it was late strikes from Indian bowlers in the final session of Day 4 that made matters interesting.

India need four more wickets to win the match, with Woakes being the final man. If India can take wickets in the early phase of Day 5, the hosts will be left with no option but to send Woakes out to bat. They currently lead the five-match series 2-1, meaning losing the match is not an option, while a draw is already out of their hands with just 35 runs needed on Day 5.