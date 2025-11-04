Google Preferred
ICC sanctions Haris Rauf, Suryakumar Yadav for Code of Conduct breaches during Asia Cup 2025

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Nov 04, 2025, 20:51 IST | Updated: Nov 04, 2025, 20:51 IST
Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

In a statement released on Tuesday (Nov 4), the apex body of cricket has sanctioned the duo for Code of Conduct breach of ICC during the Asia Cup 2025, where the Men in Blue emerged victorious.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially sanctioned Haris Rauf and Suryakumar Yadav for their involvement in a fiasco during the Asia Cup 2025 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In a statement released on Tuesday (Nov 4), the apex body of cricket has sanctioned the duo for Code of Conduct breach of ICC during the Asia Cup 2025, where the Men in Blue emerged victorious. On the other hand, Jasprit Bumrah of India was handed one demerit point for his actions during an India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025.

More to Follow…

