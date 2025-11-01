/‘Matter to be taken to ICC’: BCCI issues strong warning to Mohsin Naqvi amid Asia Cup trophy row

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday (Oct 31) warned the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) that it will take the Asia Cup trophy issue to the ICC if ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi still refuses to hand over the trophy to India. As per reports, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said that they are waiting for Naqvi’s reply, and if he does not respond, the matter will be raised with the ICC.

He further said that the board is following the process step by step and will continue to pursue the matter. The dispute grew after ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi insisted that the Indian team captain must personally come to Dubai to collect the trophy.

Even though Naqvi apologised to ACC member boards, he still refused to hand over the trophy to the BCCI and repeated his demand for the Indian captain to travel. The BCCI rejected his appeal and said that there was no need for their captain to fly to Dubai for a trophy that should have been awarded after the final match itself.

Speaking to PTI, Saikia expressed the BCCI’s disappointment. “Yes, we are a little bit unhappy with the way the trophy has not been being given to us even after a month".

He further confirmed that the BCCI has been regularly following up through official communication. “We are pursuing this matter. About 10 days ago, we also wrote a letter to the chairman of ACC, but there is no change in their stand".

“They are still keeping the trophy under their custody, but we hope that the trophy will reach us in a day or two at the BCCI office in Mumbai", he added.

Saikia also assured fans that India will eventually receive the trophy. He said, “On behalf of the BCCI, we are fully prepared on how to deal with the matter, and I can assure the people of India that the trophy will now come back to India; only the timeline is not fixed. One day it will come".

How the controversy started?

The controversy began when Team India refused to accept the trophy and medals from Naqvi during the post-match presentation after defeating Pakistan in the final of Asia Cup 2025. Naqvi then told ACC officials to hold back the trophy instead of completing the ceremony. This decision has been strongly criticised by the BCCI and the Indian fans.