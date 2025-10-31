/Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Legends join India's win party as Sachin, Gambhir and others celebrate historic triumph

In what was a historic night for world cricket, India women’s team got the better of Australia in the ongoing Women’s ODI World Cup on Thursday (Oct 30) to reach their second final in three editions. Led by Jemimah Rodrigues’s unbeaten 127-run knock, the Women in Blue chased down a record-breaking 339-run target with nine balls to spare. After the win, legendary Indian men’s cricketers took to their social media and congratulated the Indian team.

Legends join hands

In a post shared by legendary Sachin Tendulkar, he wrote, “Fabulous victory! Well done @JemiRodrigues and @ImHarmanpreet for leading from the front. Shree Charani and @Deepti_Sharma06, you kept the game alive with the ball. Keep the tricolour flying high.”

In another post, the Indian men’s team’s current head coach Gautam Gambhir wrote, “It ain’t over till it’s over! What a performance, girls.”

Yuvraj Singh wrote, “There are wins that go beyond numbers on a scoreboard. This was one of them. Under pressure, with the world watching, @ImHarmanpreet played with the calm and conviction of a true leader while @JemiRodrigues brought pure focus and intent to play an innings of a lifetime!

“This partnership came from belief in their own game, in each other, and in what this team stands for. A historic semi-final to win and on to the finals now!”

What happened in the match?

Rodrigues and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who hit 89, put on 167 runs for the third wicket as India won with nine balls and five wickets to spare on the outskirts of Mumbai at DY Patil Stadium. Amanjot Kaur hit the winning boundary to trigger wild celebrations in the Indian camp with smiles and tears of joy in the dugout.

India will face South Africa in the final at the same venue on Sunday, with the 50-over marquee tournament to get a new champion.