/Women's World Cup 2025, IND-W vs AUS-W SF: Epic Jemimah helps India take down mighty Aussies in historic chase

Jemimah Rodrigues scored a sensational 127 not out as India completed a record chase of 339 runs vs Australia on Thursday (Oct 30) - the highest ever in women's ODIs to book a place in Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final. India won the match by 5 wickets in just 48.3 overs in what turned out to be an epic contest. India did not have a great start to the chase and lost Shafali Verma, playing in place of injured Pratika Rawal, in the second over. Jemimah then came in at number three saw her side home in an epic chase.

Jemimah anchors India to win for ages

Jemimah first added 46 runs with Smriti Mandhana for the second wicket at a quick pace to ensure the chase stays on course. After Mandhana's dismissal, she joined forces with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and added 167 runs for the third wicket to put India ahead. Harman also played a good hand of 89 but fell with India still needing more than 100 runs in 15 overs.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

With Jemi at one end, Deepti Sharma (24 off 17) and Richa Ghosh (26 off 16) played useful quick cameos for India and took them closer to the target. With India needing 29 runs in last four overs, Amanjot Kaur scored unbeaten 15 off 8 balls while Jemi ensured stability and India won in 48.3 overs.

Litchfield ton push Australia to test India's limits

India started well in the match, taking out Australia skipper Alyssa Healy for a team score of 25 runs before her partner Litchfield ran riot. Litchfield, aged 22 years and 195 days, scored a magnificent 119 off just 93 balls - now youngest to score a hundred in Women's World Cup knockout matches.

Apart from her, fifties by Ellyse Perry (77), Ashleigh Gardner (63) helped them post 338 in 49.5 overs - the second highest score in a Women's World Cup knockout match and the highest in a semi-final.