/Women's World Cup 2025: WATCH | Umpire call it a wide but Aussie take DRS and Mandhana can't believe she's out

Smriti Mandhana was looking in fine touch before a brilliant review by Australia ended her innings in the second semi-final of the Women's World Cup 2025 match on Thursday (Oct 30). Mandhana scored 24 off 24 before she was caught on leg side as India chased record 339 for a place in the final. The delivery by Kim Garth was leg-sided and Mandhana tried to work it towards the fine-leg area. The ball just grazed the bat as Aussies appealed but the on-field umpire gave it a wide. The decision was overturned after Australia decided to challenge the decision.

Mandhana can't believe she's out

After the on-field umpire gave Mandhana not out, Aussie skipper Alyssa Healy decided to take the DRS. Upon review, it was clear that the ball had just brushed past the Indian opener's bat and she was given out. Mandhana, however, couldn't believe the decision and was visibly disappointed while walking off the ground. Watch the wicket below:

Australia set up record chase for India

Earlier, Australia opener Phoebe Litchfield's sensational 119 and fifties by Ellyse Perry (77), Ashleigh Gardner (63) helped them post 338 in 49.5 overs - the second highest score in a Women's World Cup knockout match and the highest in a semi-final.

Litchfield, aged 22 years and 195 days, scored a magnificent 119 off just 93 balls - now youngest to score a hundred in Women's World Cup knockout matches. She overtook record from South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt, who scored 169 in the first semi-final of the same tournament, aged 26 years and 186 days.