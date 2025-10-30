/Women's World Cup 2025: India, Australia players wear black armband in memory of Aussie teen who died during net session

India and Australia players are sporting a black armband during the second semi-final of Women's World Cup 2025 on Thursday (Oct 30). The reason behind the gesture is passing away of a teen Australia cricketer and to honour him. A 17-year-old cricketer had died after being hit with the ball in the neck during practice in Melbourne. The incident invoked the memories death of Australia international cricket Phil Hughes who had died after being hit a bouncer during a domestic match.

Who was the Australia teen?

As per an update shared by Cricket Australia, 17-year-old Ben Austin died tragically after being hit in neck on Tuesday (Oct 28) during a net session ahead of an age-group T20 match in Melbourne. He was rushed to the hospital following the incident but later on succumbed to his injuries.

"We are utterly devastated by the passing of our beautiful Ben, who died earlier on Thursday morning," his father Jace Austin said in a statement. "This tragedy has taken Ben from us, but we find some comfort that he was doing something he did for so many summers – going down to the nets with mates to play cricket."

Club describes him as emerging bowler and batter

Austin played for Ferntree Gully Cricket Club in Melbourne and the organization described him as a "star cricketer, great leader and an awesome young man."