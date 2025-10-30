/Shreyas Iyer shares recovery update in grateful social media post

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer shared his recovery update in a grateful social media post on Thursday (Oct 30). Iyer, who suffered an injury to his left rib cage while attempting to complete a catch during the final ODI against Australia at the SCG, continues to recover in a Sydney hospital. Down with immense pain after successfully grabbing Alex Carey’s catch, Iyer was immediately taken off the field and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU. Currently recovering and out of danger, Iyer took to his X handle to inform everyone about his health status.

“I'm currently in recovery process and getting better, every passing day. I'm deeply grateful to see all the kind wishes and support I've received- it truly means a lot. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts,” Iyer wrote on his X handle.

That, however, turned out to be more than just an assumed rib cage injury, with an official statement from the BCCI stating that Iyer suffered a laceration injury to the spleen.

"Shreyas Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage region while fielding during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney on 25th October 2025. He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation. Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well,” a BCCI statement released on October 27 read.



The following update on the next day read, "Shreyas Iyer sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen, resulting in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding on 25th October during the third ODI against Australia. The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested. His condition is now stable, and he continues to be under observation.



"A repeat scan done on Tuesday, October 28, has shown significant improvement, and Shreyas is on the road to recovery. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, will continue to monitor his progress,” it read.



Meanwhile, one of Iyer’s family members is also said to have travelled to Sydney to be with him, while a few of his local friends, alongside a dedicated BCCI team doctor, have been around him throughout this recovery process. Although his condition continues to improve, there is no specific timeline as to when he will be discharged from the hospital.

