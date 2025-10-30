Women's World Cup 2025, IND-W vs AUS-W Semi-final: India chase history after Australia post 338, thanks to 22-yo Litchfield

India are chasing history after Phoebe Litchfield's sensational ton guided Australia to a record total in the second semi-final of the Women's World Cup 2025 on Thursday (Oct 30). Australia posted 338 before being bowled out in 49.5 overs and India would need to create history to book a place in the final of the quadrennial tournament being played at home. Apart from Litchfield, Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner also scored impressive fifties as India bowlers struggled to contain the flow of runs.

Litchfield youngest to score ton in World Cup knockouts

India started well in the match, taking out Australia skipper Alyssa Healy for a team score of 25 runs before her partner Litchfield ran riot. Litchfield, aged 22 years and 195 days, scored a magnificent 119 off just 93 balls - now youngest to score a hundred in Women's World Cup knockout matches. She overtook record from South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt, who scored 169 in the first semi-final of the same tournament, aged 26 years and 186 days.

Before the above players, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur held the record of being youngest centurion in a Women's World Cup knockout match. She had reached the milestone aged 28 years and 134 days during epic 171 not out innings against Australia in 2017 World Cup semi-final.

Australia post record total in a semi-final

Australia's 338 are the most runs by a team in a Women's World Cup semi-final match, going past SA's 319 against England in the first semi-final on Wednesday (Oct 29). The record for the highest team total in Women's World Cup knockout match is also with Australia - 356 in last edition's final against England.