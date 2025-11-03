/From Laura Wolvaardt to Jemimah Rodrigues, 5 highest individual scores in Women’s ODI World Cup 2025

From Laura Wolvaardt to Jemimah Rodrigues here is a look at five highest individual scores in Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. The list features of Alyssa Healy, Pratika Rawal and Phoebe Litchfield as the Women’s ODI World Cup concluded on Sunday (Nov 2) with India lifting maiden title.
Laura Wolvaardt’s magnificent 169 against England in the 2025 Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal was one of the greatest innings in women’s cricket history. Her knock came off just 128 balls and was laced with elegant drives, precise placement, and aggressive strokeplay that kept the scoreboard ticking throughout.
Alyssa Healy’s brilliant 142 against India was a masterclass in big-match temperament and aggressive strokeplay. Her 142 came off just 120 balls, featuring a flurry of boundaries and sixes that dismantled India’s bowling attack and set up a commanding total.
Jemimah Rodrigues’ unbeaten 127 against Australia was a sensational display of flair, maturity, and determination under pressure. Coming in at a crucial stage, Jemimah anchored India’s innings with elegance and precision, mixing graceful strokeplay with calculated aggression.
Pratika Rawal’s superb 122 against New Zealand was a defining moment in her emerging international career. Her century came off 115 balls and was studded with fluent drives, sharp running between the wickets, and well-timed boundaries that gradually shifted the momentum in India’s favor.
Phoebe Litchfield’s classy 119 against India was a testament to her growing stature as one of Australia’s most promising young batters. Her 119 came off 110 balls, featuring a delightful mix of cover drives, pulls, and deft touches that frustrated the Indian bowlers throughout the innings.