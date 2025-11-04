/RCB star Jitesh to lead India A in Rising Star Asia Cup T20; teen prodigy Suryavanshi also in squad

India international Jitesh Sharma has been appointed the skipper for upcoming Rising Star T20 Asia Cup, starting November 14 in Doha, Qatar. The eight-team tournament, organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), was earlier called Emerging Teams Asia Cup. The BCCI selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, has named a 15-man squad for the tournament. The squad is packed with IPL performers from recent years including teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The final of the 10-day tournament will be played on November 23 and India are one of the favorites to win the trophy, just like senior team did nearly two months ago.

IPL stars in Rising Star India A team

With Jitesh as skipper, the Indian cricket board as rewarded IPL performers with a place in India A team for the Rising Star Asia Cup squad. Naman Dhir has been appointed Jitesh's deputy with others namely Priyansh Arya, Suryavanshi and Ashutosh Sharma also in the squad. Five players have also been kept on stand-by which include Tanush Kotian, who is currently playing for India A against South Africa A in four-day matches.

India's schedule in Rising Star T20 Asia Cup

The eight teams have been divided into two groups of four teams each. Group A has Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong and Sri Lanka, while Group B has India, Oman, Pakistan and UAE. Here is India's schedule for the tournament:

November 14: India vs UAE

November 16: India vs Pakistan

November 18: India vs Oman

November 21: SF 1 A1 vs B2, SF2 A2 vs B1

November 23: Final

India A squad for Rising Stars Asia Cup T20 tournament