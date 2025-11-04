/Ashwin lauds World Cup-winning India women's team for a gesture men's team 'has never done'

Former India spinner Ravi Ashwin has lauded the India women's team for acknowledging the previous generation after their maiden Women's World Cup victory on Sunday (Nov 2). India had beaten South Africa in the final to lift the trophy after failing to win a final in 2005 and 2017. Ashwin, who was part of India's 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy winning squad, said men's team has never done such a thing. The women's team had given the trophy to Mithali Raj after winning the home world cup. Notably Mithali was the captain when India lost the 2017 Women's World Cup final against England.

Ashwin lauds India women's team gesture for previous generation

"The Indian team gave the trophy to Mithali Raj. Why did they do that? I actually take my hat off to the Indian women’s team for that. The Indian men’s team has never done something like this," he said while speaking on his YouTube channel.

"Sometimes in front of the media, we say things because that’s the media trend, that this person did it or that person did it. But I haven’t often seen anyone giving true credit to the previous generation," added the former men's cricketer.

